Grand Theft Auto (GTA) might be the world’s most played and loved game. And there really isn’t any other game on any platform that can actually replace the joy of this open-world game.

From the first-ever GTA being released in 1997 to the latest GTA V, it truly is a masterpiece in terms of a game.

Over the past few years, there has been a buzz regarding the launch of GTA 6 but no official date has been made and gamers across the world are now eyeing some other alternative to the game.

While some are looking for a similar game that may be able to run on some low-end PCs.

Here is a list of the best GTA alternatives to play while you wait for the sixth version of the game.

Check the list–

Well, America, 1899. The end of the Wild West era has begun. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must choose between his ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

System requirement (minimum)

Operating System: Windows 7.

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300.

RAM: 8 GB.

Graphics Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280.

Disk Space: 150 GB.

Dedicated Video Memory: 2 GB.

Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name, with Saints sneakers, Saints energy drinks and Johnny Gat bobblehead dolls all available at a store near you.

The Saints are kings of Stilwater, but their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute. Refusing to kneel to the Syndicate, you take the fight to Steelport, a once-proud metropolis reduced to a struggling city of sin under Syndicate control.

System requirement (minimum)

OS: Windows® XP

Processor: 2GHz Dual Core Processor (Intel® Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon™ X2) or higher

Memory: 2GB System RAM or more

Graphics: 320MB Video RAM GPU w/ Shader Model 3.0 support. NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 series or better. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 series or better

DirectX®: 9.0c

Hard Drive: 10GB

Sound: 100% DirectX® 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound

Co-Op Play: NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 cards require 640MB of Video RAM. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 cards require 1GB of Video RAM

Just Cause 4 is an action-adventure game played from a third-person perspective. The player assumes the role of series protagonist Rico Rodríguez. The game takes place in the fictional nation of Solís, a large open world consisting of different biomes including snowy mountains and deserts.

Rico can travel the game’s world using his wingsuit and grappling hook, whose functions are expanded to include the ability to attach hot air balloons and rocket boosters to objects. A new wind and particle system was introduced, and it affects Rico’s traversal with his wingsuit. The game also features a weather system and environmental hazards such as tornados and thunderstorms.

The game features a large variety of vehicles and firearms, including exotic weapons like the Wind Gun and the Lightning Gun. Each weapon also has an alternate firing mode. Players can call for a supply drop at any time in the game. During combat, he may be assisted by allies who are controlled by artificial intelligence. The game includes a frontline system in which the rebel forces fight against the Black Hand army at the borders of their territories. Rico can participate in these battles at any time.

System requirements (minimum)

OS: Windows 7 SP1 with Platform Update for Windows 7 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz | AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (2GB VRAM or better) | AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM or better)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 59 GB of available space

You are a gun for hire, trapped in a war-torn African state, stricken with malaria and forced to make deals with corrupt warlords on both sides of the conflict to make this country your home.

You must identify and exploit your enemies weaknesses, neutralizing their superior numbers and firepower with surprise, subversion, cunning and of course brute force.

System requirement (minimum)

Supported OS: Microsoft Windows XP or Windows Vista (64 is supported)

Processor: Pentium 4 3.2 GHz, Pentium D 2.66 GHz, AMD Athlon 64 3500+ or better

Memory:1 GB

Graphics:256 MB, Shader Model 3 required, NVidia 6800 or ATI X1650 or better*

Hard Drive:3.5 GB (Multiple saves and user-created maps will increase the amount of needed hard disk space.)

*Supported Video cards: NVidia 6800, NVidia 7000 series, 8000 series, 9000 series, 200 series. 8800M and 8700M are supported for laptops. ATI X1650 – 1950 series, HD2000 series, HD3000 series, HD4000 series

If you love open-world games then these can be the best GTA alternatives to settle for.