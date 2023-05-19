Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has introduced a “revolution” in the basic phone industry with the Nokia 105 (2023) and 106 4G feature phones in India.

These new devices offer NPC’s (National Payment Corporation) 123PAY support, enabling users to make digital payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Additionally, they come with wireless FM streaming functionality. The Nokia 105 and 106 sport a 1.8-inch QQVGA display and feature a polycarbonate nano build with IP52 water resistance. The Nokia 105 is equipped with a 1,000mAh battery, while the 106 boasts a larger 1,450mAh battery.

The Nokia 105 is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red colour options. On the other hand, the Nokia 106 carries a price tag of Rs. 2,199 and comes in Blue and Charcoal shades.

Both models can be purchased from the Nokia India website.

In terms of specifications, both the Nokia 105 and 106 feature a 1.8-inch QVGA display and run on the Series 30+ operating system. They offer FM radio with both wired and wireless modes and include a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a micro-USB port.

Notably, these devices support NPC’s 123PAY, which facilitates instant payments using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) system even without internet connectivity.

The Nokia 106 differentiates itself by featuring an inbuilt MP3 player and Bluetooth v5 connectivity. It also includes a voice recorder and provides a microSD card slot for expanding the onboard storage by up to 32GB.

Powering the Nokia 105 is a 1,000mAh battery, delivering up to 12 hours of talk time or up to 22 days of standby time. Meanwhile, the 106 4G comes with a 1,450mAh battery that promises up to 8 hours of talk time and up to 12 days of standby time.

The 105 measures 115.07×49.4×14.45mm and weighs 78.7 grams, while the 106 measures 121.5x50x14.4mm and weighs 93 grams.

With the introduction of the Nokia 105 (2023) and 106 4G, HMD Global continues to offer reliable and affordable feature phones with additional features such as digital payment support and wireless FM streaming, catering to the needs of consumers who prioritize simplicity and basic functionality in their mobile devices.