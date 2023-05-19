Guwahati: Axom Nagarik Samaj (ANS), a civil society organisation of Assam, has urged the Manipur government to act promptly and impartially to bring normality to the violence-hit state.

“Certain disturbing developments were taking place in the state (Manipur) for quite some time. But the recent violence was triggered by the recommendation of the Manipur High Court offering ST status to a particular community in the state. And the long-felt grudges and mistrust among the communities worsened the situation,” Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, president, and Paresh Malakar, general secretary of ANS said in a statement.

The ANS alleged that the Manipur government has failed to deal with neutrality.

“It seems the state government failed in dealing with the situation with neutrality. It is also most unfortunate that when the state of Manipur was burning the central leadership of the ruling party was busy with the electioneering in Karnataka.

“For lasting peace, we must go deeper into the causes of the cleavages among the communities and find ways to mend them. However, the need of the hour is to quell the violence and offer humanitarian assistance to the victims of violence, particularly to the children and aged,” it said.

Axom Nagarik Samaj feels that the Manipur government should act promptly and impartially to bring normality to the state. It must also offer succour to the suffering people.

The organisation appealed to all sections of the people of Manipur to not indulge in such activities which may precipitate the already disturbed atmosphere in the state.