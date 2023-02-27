Finnish telecommunication brand Nokia has changed its brand logo for the first time in the 60 years since its formation.

Due to its focus on aggressive growth, the company announced the massive change in its brand identity on Sunday.

It is to be noted that the new logo involves five different shapes creating the word NOKIA.

Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said in an interview that the company was mostly known for having an association with smartphones but nowadays “we are a business technology company.”

The Chief Executive of the Finnish brand has set out a strategy involving three stages: reset, accelerate, and scale.

As Nokia still aims to grow its service provider business, its main focus is now to sell gear to other businesses.

Moreover, giant technology firms have been partnering with Nokia to introduce and sell private 5G networks and gears for automated factories to customers, mostly in the manufacturing sector.

Lundmark said that the company had a growth of 21% last year which is currently about 8% of its sales, (or) 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) roughly and want to increase it to double digits.

Nokia’s move toward factory automation and data centres will also see them locking horns with big tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon.