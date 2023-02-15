Nokia has officially announced the launch of its new 5G smartphone, the Nokia X30 5G, in India. The device is all set to go on sale in the country starting February 20.

The Nokia X30 5G was first unveiled in September last year during the IFA 2022 event in Berlin. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The device features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. HMD Global, the brand licensee of Nokia, confirmed the launch of the device via a tweet, stating that the Nokia X30 5G will be available in India on February 20.

The company also promised to provide three years of Android and security updates for the device. The pricing details of the Nokia X30 5G are yet to be revealed, but in European markets, the price of the phone starts at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 42,000).

Also Read: Assam: Prime accused of Dibrugarh University ragging case gets bail

It is offered in two colour options – Cloudy Blue and Ice White – and two storage configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The Nokia X30 5G runs on Android 12 and sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of peak brightness.

Also Read: Nokia 6600 making a comeback in 5G avatar

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and has an IP67 water-resistant build. Connectivity options on the Nokia X30 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-ready, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port.

The Nokia X30 5G is a great addition to the 5G smartphone market in India and is sure to be a hit with its powerful specifications and competitive pricing.