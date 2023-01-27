Nokia is one of the most popular and favourite mobile companies in the world, and once upon a time, every other phone was a Nokia.

Of them all, the Nokia 6600 was certainly the most popular device and now there are claims that the 6600 is making a comeback.

The upcoming Nokia 6600 5G Ultra is expected to be released in March 2023.

The phone will come with a 6.9” Inches Super AMOLED Full Touch Screen Display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7. It will also have a Dual 144 MP primary lens + 16 MP wide sensor as Back Camera and a 64MP Camera for Selfies.

It will have a 6900 mAh Li-Polymer type Non-removable battery with 65W Quick Battery charging Features. with 12GB RAM and two variants: 256GB and 512GB ROM.

The 6600 5G will run on the Android 13 operating system and have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for a faster experience.

It is expected to be loaded with a fingerprint scanner (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer sensors.

The expected Nokia 6600 5G Ultra Price will be around 470 USD (United States Dollar) or Rs 38000 (Indian Rupee).