Infinix, the popular smartphone brand, has recently launched the Infinix Note 30 VIP globally, adding to its Note 30 series lineup.

The Note 30 VIP comes after the release of the Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 5G, and Infinix Note 30 Pro, which were introduced in May this year. While the Note 30 5G is set to make its way to the Indian market on June 14, there is no news yet regarding the India launch of the Note 30 VIP.

The Infinix Note 30 VIP boasts impressive specifications and features that cater to the needs of tech enthusiasts.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, the device ensures a smooth and efficient performance. It is equipped with the ARM G77 MC9 GPU and offers two variations of RAM – 8GB and 12GB, along with 256GB of inbuilt storage.

One of the notable highlights of the Infinix Note 30 VIP is its stunning 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

With a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness level of 900 nits, and a PWM dimming of 1920Hz, users can expect vibrant visuals and a smooth viewing experience.

The device runs on Android 13 with XOS 13 on top out-of-the-box, providing a user-friendly interface.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Infinix Note 30 VIP features a triple rear camera system. The primary sensor boasts an impressive 108-megapixel resolution, accompanied by two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors.

These cameras, along with an LED flash unit, are neatly arranged within a square-shaped camera module on the top left corner of the back panel. For selfie enthusiasts, there is a 32-megapixel front camera sensor housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

To keep up with the demands of a power-hungry user, the Infinix Note 30 VIP comes with a 5,000mAh battery. What sets it apart is its fast charging capabilities.

The device supports 68W wired fast charging, allowing the phone to reach 80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. Additionally, it supports 50W wireless fast charging, enabling the device to reach 50 per cent charge in the same timeframe.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 30 VIP include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, and NFC.

The device features a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack, providing flexibility for users. The stereo speakers on the device are backed by JBL, ensuring an enhanced audio experience.

The Note 30 VIP, weighing 190 grams and measuring 162.66mm x 75.89mm x 8.21mm, offers a sleek and compact design. It is available in two attractive colour options – Glacier White and Magic Black.

As for the pricing, the Note 30 VIP starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,600) and is available in variations of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

With its powerful specifications, stunning display, impressive camera capabilities, and fast charging support, the Infinix Note 30 VIP aims to provide a premium smartphone experience to its users. While it has been launched globally, Indian users can look forward to