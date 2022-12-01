One of the most awaited smartphones has finally been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999.

The phone series is the Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play.

The phone is currently listed on Flipkart as coming soon but the price has already been listed.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G comes with a Dual SIM configuration but no hybrid SIM slot. The phone is also DTS Sound enabled with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display.

Also Read: Meghalaya NCP MLA blames Assam for border disputes in Northeast

The display features 120Hz Refresh Rate, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate and 99% sRGB colour gamut with eye care mode.

The phone runs on Android 12 with an Octa-Core Dimensity 810 processor.

The phone comes with 64GB storage with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage with 4GB RAM.

The storage can be expandable up to 1 TB with MicroSD.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 might have better battery life that iPhone 14

The phone has a primary 50MP camera with AI Lens coupled with Super Night, Portrait, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, Document, Slo-mo Video, Time Lapse, Short Video, 2K Video Recording with Bokeh modes.

While the primary camera is 50MP, it comes with an 8MP Secondary front camera.

It comes with a dual LED flash on the rear and a single LED flash on the front.

It supports 5G, 4G LTE, WCDMA and GSM networks.

The phone will go on sale from December 9.