SHILLONG: Meghalaya Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Gambegre constituency – Saleng Sangma – has blamed Assam for the border disputes in the Northeast.

Meghalaya NCP MLA Saleng Sangma said that Assam has border disputes with almost all the states in the Northeast.

“Assam is not provoking only one state but all the states,” Meghalaya NCP MLA Saleng Sangma told reporters.

He said that the recent Mukroh firing incident is not the sole instance of conflict between Assam and Meghalaya that triggered out of border dispute.

Saleng said that similar incidents took place at Langpih in 2010 and other areas where Meghalaya shares border with Assam.

The Meghalaya NCP legislator further held the Assam authorities responsible for the loss of six lives at Mukroh on November 22.

Saleng Sangma said: “If they (Assam) think we are all Indians, they should not have created those unnecessary situations.”

Stating that the Mukroh village does not fall in disputed territory, Saleng Sangma said that the Meghalaya government should take action against those involved in the incident.