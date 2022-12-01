GUWAHATI: The first meeting of the regional committee for Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya was held on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

The regional committe meeting wad held at the conference hall of Nongpoh deputy commisdioner’s office in Meghalaya.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Regional Committee: Dasakhiat Lamare, MLA of Mawhati and Minister in charge of Fishery; Mayralborn Syiem, MLA of Nongpoh Constituency; Sosthenes Sohtun, MLA of Jirang Constituency; Jambor War, EM,KHADC; Victor Rani, MDC of Jirang; Rangkynsai Kharbuki, MDC of Umroi; Arpit Upadhayay Deputy Commissioner, Ri Bhoi District; Giri Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Ri Bhoi District; H. Wahlang, Syiem of Hima Jirang; Dr. Balajied Sing Syiem, Syiem of Hima Khyriem; N.Thangkhiew, Basan Nongkseh of Hima Mylliem; M.B Tongper, ADC; and Syiem Raids, Headmen and other village elders.

The committee discussed on issues related to the disputed border areas of Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya with Assam.

During the meeting the discussions revolved around only on the two areas of differences – Block-II & Deshdoomrah.

Land documents in relation to claims were handed over to the Meghalays deputy chief minister for verification.

The areas of difference under Ri Bhoi district of Meghalata include Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah and Block II.