In the race to dominate the foldable smartphone market, Xiaomi is rumoured to be developing its own clamshell foldable device.

With major players like Samsung and Motorola already offering book-style and clamshell-like foldable smartphones, competition among leading manufacturers has intensified.

According to a leak from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi’s upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to be exceptionally thin and light. In response to a comment on Weibo, the tipster hinted that the device could be launched as early as next year.

It is speculated that Xiaomi may name the handset Mix Flip, following the naming convention of its Mix Fold series. While the company is gearing up to release the Mix Fold 3 soon, no details about the flip phone have emerged. As of now, no further information about the device has been leaked.

In the foldable smartphone market, Motorola recently introduced the Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The Ultra model features a 3.6-inch (1,056 x 1,066 pixels) pOLED outer screen and a 6.9-inch (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) main display.

Furthermore, Oppo entered the clamshell foldable segment with the Find N2 Flip, unveiled in December of last year. The phone boasts a 6.80-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) main display and a secondary 3.26-inch outer screen. Vivo also joined the foldable game with the Vivo X Flip, announced in April this year, which features a 6.74-inch (1080 x 2520 pixels) primary panel and a 3-inch (682 x 422 pixels) outer display.

As the demand for foldable smartphones continues to rise, Xiaomi’s entry into the clamshell foldable market is expected to bring further competition and innovation to this rapidly evolving segment. Consumers eagerly await more details about Xiaomi’s Mix Flip as the company strives to make its mark in the foldable smartphone arena.