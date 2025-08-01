Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Thursday shut down several alleged illegal structures, including houses, ashrams, and hotels, within the Mahadev Khola temple complex in Meghalaya, demanding immediate eviction of illegal settlers from the area.

During an inspection, members of the KSU’s Upper Shillong and Laban Circle units identified what they claimed to be unauthorised constructions inside the temple premises.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

KSU leader Reuben Najiar stated that while the union has no objection to the temple itself, it questions the presence of around 30 illegal structures within the complex.

He said the union had raised the issue with the concerned authorities in 2023 and was assured that a report would be submitted within three months. However, he alleged that illegal construction has continued since then.

Najiar added that the union would not limit its action to shutting down the structures but is also calling for the eviction of individuals residing there without legal documentation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He further claimed that the area in question does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Lawsohtun or Upper Shillong Dorbar Shnong. The KSU has questioned how government-issued documents such as ration cards and EPICs were obtained by the settlers without proper verification.

The union has urged the authorities to take immediate steps to address the matter.