Honor is gearing up to launch its latest offering, the Honor X50, in the first week of July. This highly anticipated device will serve as the successor to the Honor X40, which made its debut in September 2022.

The Honor X40 boasted impressive specifications, including an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, an Adreno 619 GPU, and a powerful 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

During the 2023 Mobile World Congress held in Shanghai, Honor made a significant announcement. Alongside the Honor X50, the company revealed its plans to introduce the Honor Magic V2, a book-style foldable smartphone, on July 12.

With these exciting developments on the horizon, numerous reports have surfaced regarding the key specifications of the Honor X50.

While the company has confirmed certain details such as the processor and battery, the device was also spotted on a benchmark website, further fueling anticipation.

Officially scheduled for unveiling on July 5, the Honor X50 will feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, as previously rumoured.

Additionally, it will come equipped with a large 5,800mAh battery, capable of supporting 35W wired fast charging.

A recent Geekbench listing shed light on the Honor X50’s specifications, revealing that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core chipset complemented by an Adreno 710 GPU.

The listing also suggests that the device may come with 12GB of RAM. Running on the Android 13-based Magic UI 7.1 out-of-the-box, the Honor X50 promises a seamless and responsive user experience.

Earlier reports indicated that the Honor X50 will sport a massive 6.78-inch 1.5K (2400 x 1220 pixels) AMOLED display.

The phone’s rear camera unit is expected to feature an impressive 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor.

When the Honor X40 was launched, it came in several colour options, including Caiyun Chasing the Moon, Magic Night Black, and Mo Yuqing.