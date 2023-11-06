Written by: Dipankara Devebrata

The word “politician” has acquired negative connotations in India, with citizens viewing politicians as selfish and insensitive. This is not surprising, as many politicians lack accountability, integrity, and transparency. They are often seen abusing their positions and indulging in corruption and other illegal activities. Broken electoral promises lead to mistrust, which is particularly harmful in a representative democracy.

Politicians, especially those in power, need statesmanship. They need to stand up for what is fair, even if it means losing their position or an election. A politician should be motivated by compassion, guided by reason and experience, and lead by example. Very few politicians around the world have delivered quality by engaging in politics driven by authenticity, empathy, and the “Power of Ideas.”

Since politicians are the decision-makers of a country, they need to have exceptional qualities that distinguish them from ordinary citizens. As ideology is to a party, personality is to a politician. Honesty is the most positive personality trait. Effective political leadership is important for good governance to be built and sustained so that the country can develop.

Rahul Gandhi is presently the country’s most prominent and influential opposition leader. He has proven his resilience and physical fitness by undertaking the 4000-kilometer “Bharat Jodo Yatra” from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He has also tried unconventional ways of reaching out to the masses, such as working alongside motor mechanics in Delhi, farmers in Haryana, and coolies at Anand Vihar railway station.

While he delivered a lecture to MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School in February, he took an adventure bike ride to the Pangong lake in Ladakh in August to celebrate his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s, birth anniversary. During his entire political career, he has been a champion of Gandhian principles of truth and non-violence. His call for compassion in politics comes at a time when the values of empathy and forgiveness have begun to symbolize weakness rather than courage.

Despite being subjected to ridicule, personal attacks, and name-calling by his opponents, Rahul Gandhi continues to be the focal and rallying point of the Congress party and the newly formed INDIA Alliance.

Born on June 19, 1970 in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi completed his Bachelor of Arts from Rollins College, Florida, in 1994 and his M.Phil (Development Studies) from Trinity College, University of Cambridge, in 1995. He worked for a while in London, before returning to Mumbai in 2002. He entered politics in 2004, when he was elected to parliament from Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), his father’s constituency.

He retained his Lok Sabha seat from Amethi in the 2009 general elections and was appointed as the vice-president of the Congress party in January 2013. He is credited with the exponential growth of the student wing and the youth wing of the party, as well as the promotion of young leaders to take up important organizational posts. Though he won the Amethi seat again in 2014, he could not retain it in 2019. He took up the reins as the party president in 2017 but resigned from the same after taking responsibility for the party’s debacle in the 2019 general elections. In his current role as an MP in the 17th Lok Sabha, he represents Wayanad (Kerala). He has never been a minister nor was he able to lead the party to victory in the general elections, yet he continues to remain at the centre of the country’s opposition politics and the main target of the ruling dispensation.

Rahul Gandhi was only 14 when his grandmother was assassinated. Tragedy struck again in 1991 when his father was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber. In a public event in 2021, Rahul Gandhi stated that he forgave his father’s killers. Forgiving those we hold responsible for causing sorrow is a formidable challenge. By forgiving his father’s assassins, Rahul Gandhi has exhibited tremendous courage. He has witnessed violence at a tender age but instead of harboring vengeance, he nurtured compassion. Forgiveness is a virtue and a choice. As Mahatma Gandhi said, “An eye for an eye will turn the whole world blind.” It requires a lot of courage to let go of the feelings of anger, hurt, and pain. Rahul Gandhi handled his loss with courage and responded to life positively. The strength of his character and magnanimity is displayed by this act.

No other political leader has been subjected to so much name-calling propaganda, year after year, as Rahul Gandhi. Relentless attempts have been made to show him as a political novice and a product of nepotism. Abuses were also hurled at his mother but he maintained dignity and serious demeanor. As applicable to any other family, Rahul Gandhi has got.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not reflect the views of Northeast Now.

Dipankara Devebrata can be reached at: drdipdev@gmail.com.