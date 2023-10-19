AIZAWL: Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Lalsawta on Thursday claimed that the visit of party leader Rahul Gandhi has increased the Congress’s influence and strengthened the party in the state.

Speaking to reporters after he filed nomination for the forthcoming assembly polls, the Congress president said the people of Mizoram had strongly welcomed Gandhi.

The Mizo people have high regard for Gandhi and they are fond of him, he said.

“The visit of our leader (Rahul Gandhi) has created a wave. It immensely strengthened the party and gave us a fillip,” Lalsawta said.

The former finance minister also said that his party is making massive efforts to establish a good government.

He exuded confidence he would win the upcoming assembly polls from the Aizawl West-III seat.

On fielding Meriam L. Hrangchal, whose candidature has been opposed by a student body for she married outside the Mizo community, Lalsawta said that the Congress party has fielded her in the Lunglei South seat because she is believed to be an asset for not only Congress but for the state.

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), an influential student body, has strongly opposed the nomination of Mizo women, who married non-Mizo or tribal and requested all political parties not to field such women candidates.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will be undertaken on December 3.

Election officials said that a total of 116 candidates have filed their nomination till Thursday.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is also Mizo National Front (MNF) president, will file a nomination on Friday.

Friday is the last date for filing nomination papers.