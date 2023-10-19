While in a couple of decades, the world might be out of petrol, companies are now shifting to greener fuel options. With this going, Bajaj Auto might soon launch a CNG-cum-petrol bike in India.

The bike is expected to be launched by the end of 2024.

Bajaj as of now is calling the bike Bruzer E101, a codename.

Some reports suggest that the bike is already in its final stages of development.

The company will also add ethanol-blended fuel options to its portfolio of two-wheelers and quadricycles in the coming few years.

The aim is to offer affordable alternatives that are low on running costs and cleaner on the environment.

The company is now looking to extend this capability to cover two-wheelers, which is not easy due to space, size and usage differences. Bajaj Auto wants to expand the share of ‘cleaner fuels’ in its portfolio, which includes the full spectrum of EV, ethanol, LPG and CNG.

The initial production plan for the CNG bike is to produce about 1-1.2 lakh vehicles per annum, but this has been revised upwards to about 2 lakh units and above.

CNG motorcycles could be the answer to the affordability challenge the 100-110cc segment is facing.

CNG motorcycles might be cleaner, have higher fuel efficiency, and solve the problem of fuel bill imports.

The latest creation by Bajaj might bring a revolution in the Indian biking scenario. However, the company is still to announce more details.