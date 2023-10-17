After days of introducing the facelifted version of the Tata Safari, the SUV was launched a price of Rs 16.19 lakh.

The base variant of the Safari is now called the Smart MT variant.

The Safari with the facelift gets revised exterior and interior. It further has been loaded with new features. However, the engine has not been changed.

The variants of the Safari come in four core versions with the Accomplished+ being the top variant and Smart being the base.

The variants are Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished.

The top version would cost Rs 25.49 lakh (Ex-showroom) currently as the price for the Dark edition is yet to be disclosed.

The Tata Safari now looks a little different from its five-seater sibling, the Harrier.

On the upper portion, it now gets a split grille which is bigger than the Harrier.

A full-width LED light bar has also been installed on the SUV.

The Tata Safari facelift has received minor cosmetic updates, with a new design for the alloy wheels and a revised light signature for the tail lamps. The interior remains largely the same as the Harrier, with a few notable changes such as a new four-spoke steering wheel and a rotary knob for the drive selector.

The Safari facelift continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. It also gets three terrain response modes and three driving modes.

Tata Motors has introduced a new ‘Persona-based’ trim naming system for the Safari facelift.

The Safari facelift is offered in six colours, with the Oberon Black colour option limited to the Dark edition variants.