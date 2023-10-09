Tata Motors finally revealed the facelifted Harrier and Safari SUVs with comprehensive updates to the exterior and interior.

Both the vehicles will be powered by the same 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The SUVs will now get a little better fuel efficiency.

The updated Tata Harrier has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 16.80kpl for the manual, while the automatic returns 14.60kpl. While the automatic version remains the same on mileage, the manual sees a marginal 0.45kpl improvement.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N finally unveiled, price starts at Rs 11.99 lakh

The updated Tata Safari now gets a claimed mileage of 16.30kpl for the manual and 14.50kpl for the automatic. This is a marginal 0.14kpl and 0.42kpl improvement.

It may be mentioned that the vehicles are only available in diesel variants while most of its rivals are now available in petrol, diesel and even all-electric variants.

Also Read: Tata Nexon facelift unveiled, bookings open on September 4

The Safari and Harrier look almost the same and they collide with Mahindra Scorpio, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar the most.

While they might not be as common as the Scorpio, Tata enthusiasts love the Safari and Harrier for their reliability and safety features.