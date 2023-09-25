Guwahati: Tata Motors on Monday inaugurated its third Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) at Surat in Gujarat. Named ‘Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect’, this facility was launched by PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors India.

The state-of-the-art facility uses environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 15,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably each year.

The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Shree Ambica Auto to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

This launch follows the success of the two facilities; in Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar, and marks another significant milestone for the company’s sustainable initiatives.

Commenting on momentous launch, Balaji said, “Sustainability is our driving force and serves as our compass, guiding our vision and actions. I am delighted to witness the launch of the Re.Wi.Re. facility in Surat, as we make great strides on a transformative journey towards responsible end-of-life vehicle scrapping.”

A cutting-edge facility, Re.Wi.Re. is built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices.

The fully digitalised facility is equipped with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively, and all its operations are seamless and paperless.

Additionally, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles.

By doing so, the dismantling process ensures maximum attention to detail, guaranteeing the safe disposal of all components.