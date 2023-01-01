GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, flagged off 100 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-run buses gifted by the Guwahati Smart City Limited to Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

The Assam chief minister also inaugurated Guwahati’s first CNG fuel station set up by Purba Bharti Gas Limited, named Indian Oil RO Swagat CNG Station, near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT).

The Guwahati Smart City Limited, under its Smart City Mission, procured these buses, which are equipped with air-conditioning, fire-detection, global positioning systems, etc. and will be operated by ASTC.

Addressing a public meeting at the location, the Assam chief minister said that the launch of the CNG-run buses and inauguration of the city’s first CNG fuel station was a decisive step towards gradual but firm mitigation of the impacts of climate change and global warming.

Attributing excessive use of fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel as a prime reason behind the trend of global warming, the Assam chief minister said the carbon emissions from the use of such sources of energy were creating climatic imbalances in many parts of the globe, including Assam.

It is important all must unitedly work towards mitigating the impact of climate change and work out a long-term and permanent solution, he said, adding clean and green energy, such as CNG, held the answer to the problem.

The Assam chief minister further stated that all over the world, major cities have already witnessed a significant transition to clean energy sources in many areas.

The gradual transition towards clean and green fuel in the public transport system of Guwahati would ensure Assam would contribute towards the nation’s commitments on capping carbon emissions.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said by March 2023, Purba Bharti would be operating at least 5 CNG stations in the city and that in a couple of years, the total number of such fuel stations would go up to 50 in numbers.

The Assam chief minister added gradually, other public transport vehicles such as auto rickshaws, vans would also be brought under the ambit of CNG, as is the case in Delhi.

He also said the possibility of allowing CNG-run private vehicles would also be explored in days to come, once the infrastructure required to cater to the same is in place.

Purba Bharti would also provide piped natural gas (PNG) to the city’s households and the infrastructural work required to launch the service in Guwahati is currently under various stages of implementation, Assam CM added.

The Assam chief minister appealed to the ASTC administration to make use of the 100 new CNG buses as an opportunity to transform itself into a profit-making and efficient organization and shed the lethargic image it had developed over the years, owing to a number of avoidable and unavoidable reasons.

He expressed hope that ASTC would bring in the work ethics of corporate houses in its day-to-day working.

Assam ministers Ashok Singhal, Bimal Bora and Parimal Shuklabadya, along with senior officials of the government, were also present at the event.