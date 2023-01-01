GUWAHATI: The number of casualties due to accidents on New Year’s Eve have dropped considerably this year.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (January 1).

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the number of casualties due to road accidents on New Year’s Eve this year has dropped to 5 from previous year’s 15.

The Assam chief minister said that the drop in the number of casualties due to road accidents in Assam on New Year’s Eve can be attributed to the tight vigil maintained by authorities on the day across the state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he hopes that over the next few years number of casualties due to road accidents in the state would come down to zero.

Notably, only five deaths due to accidents were reported from across Assam on New Year’s Eve this year.

While, three people were killed in Cachar district of Assam, one each died in the Golaghat and Dhemaji districts of the state.