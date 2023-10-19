Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that 2,000 CCTVs will be installed in Guwahati by August 2024.

He made the announcement while inaugurating the Shraddhanjali Flyover connecting Gauhati Commerce College- Sundarpur on the RG Baruah Road and Mother Teresa Road towards Geeta Mandir.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the CCTVs will be installed in strategic locations across the city to deter crime and improve public safety.

Also Read: Assam: Zoo Road flyover in Guwahati inaugurated

He also said that the footage from the CCTVs will be accessible to the Assam Police in real-time, which will help them to respond to incidents more quickly and effectively.

The Chief Minister further said that in the coming days, the State government is going to construct rotaries at Bhut Nath and Machkhowa and build a connecting road to divert traffic from both points bypassing Bharalumaukh.

Also Read: Assam: Woman missing for days, found buried under son-in-law’s bed in Mankachar

There will be another flyover at Bharalumukh connecting MG Road and RK Chowdhury Road.

He also said that the construction of the proposed 6 KM flyover from Handique Girls’ College point to Bamunimaidan involving a financial outlay of Rs 888 crore will be started from January next year.

“A new flyover from Arya Nagar to a point crossing Barsapara will be built. The under-construction flyovers on the national highway in Guwahati will be will be completed by April of next year”, the CM said.

The A new flyover from Arya Nagar to a point crossing Barsapara will be built. The under-construction flyovers on the national highway in Guwahati will be will be completed by April of next year.

The Shraddhanjali flyover was earlier planned to be 1 KM long, considering the need and demand of the people the length has been revised to make it 2.28 KM long.