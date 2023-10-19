Guwahati: A 60-year-old woman who had been reported to be missing was found dead buried under her son-in-law’s bed in Mankachar, Assam on Thursday.

The woman identified as M Khatun is suspected of having been murdered by her son-in-law, Manowar Hussain.

The accused is reported to have been absconding till the filing of this report.

According to the police, Khatun’s daughter had filed a missing person report on Wednesday after her mother did not contact her for some days.

Also Read: Assam: Silsako’s evicted families stage dharna, demand rehabilitation

On Thursday, the police raided Hussain’s house and found Khatun’s body buried under a bed.

He has also been accused of murdering another person in 2012.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested in Jorhat for robbing cattle trucks with fake pistol

The police are investigating the motive for the murder and whether Hussain was involved in killing his mother-in-law.

The police said that the incident may have been a result of a family clash as told by the neighbours of the deceased.

Investigation in connection with the case has begun.