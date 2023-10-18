Guwahati: Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that there will be no dry day or ban on liquor sales during the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations in the state.

The Chief Minister speaking on queries about the possible dry days in Assam during puja said that restricting liquor sales would eventually mean a rise in the black market.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “If we announce any restriction on liquor sales, the black marketers would start hoarding immediately and sell them during puja. As a result media outlets would report it blaming the government.”

He added that the government, however, may consider dry days depending on the requirement and situation.

He said that even some tribes in Assam have their own rituals during such festivals to consume liquor. “Even alcohol is needed in some rituals at the Kamakhya Temple”, he added.

The Assam CM further said that the final decision regarding a one day during the puja being announced as a dry day may be taken by assessing the accident point of view.

However, he did not exactly inform which day it might be.