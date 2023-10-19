GUWAHATI: The Zoo Road flyover in Guwahati city of Assam was inaugurated on Thursday (October 19).

The Zoo Road flyover in Guwahati was inaugurated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Guwahati’s Shraddhanjali Flyover (Zoo Road Flyover), delivered 300 days ahead of schedule, is a shining example of our unwavering commitment to transforming the state’s infrastructure,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Construction work of the Zoo Road flyover in Guwahati city of Assam was completed in just over 19 months.

The Zoo Road flyover in Guwahati is expected to ease traffic along the vital RG Baruah road in the city.

The flyover has been named as Shradhnajali flyover.