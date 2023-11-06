New Delhi: Delhi continues to grapple with a severe air pollution crisis, with the air quality index (AQI) remaining in the ‘severe’ category for the fourth consecutive day.

On Monday, the overall AQI of Delhi was recorded at a staggering 437 at 9 am, marking the highest AQI recorded in the city this year.

In an attempt to address this alarming situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to chair a high-level meeting today to discuss and implement additional emergency measures to combat the pollution crisis.

The meeting, scheduled for 12 pm, started with Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and senior officials from various concerned departments, including transport, MCD, Delhi Police, and Delhi Traffic Police.

A key agenda item for the meeting is the implementation of Stage IV of the Centre’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was invoked in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday.

This final stage of the anti-pollution plan is typically activated when the AQI exceeds 450 in Delhi for at least three consecutive days. However, proactive implementation is crucial to mitigate the escalating pollution levels.

As of 9 am on Monday, the AQI in several areas across Delhi had reached alarming levels. Bawana recorded an AQI of 478, Dwarka Sector 8 recorded 459, Jahangirpuri recorded 475, Mundka recorded 466, Narela recorded 460, New Moti Bagh recorded 444, Okhla Phase-2 recorded 446, Punjabi Bagh recorded 469, RK Puram recorded 462, Rohini recorded 478, Siri Fort recorded 430, and Wazirpur recorded 482.

The air quality in neighbouring Noida and Gurugram also remained in the ‘severe’ category, highlighting the widespread nature of the pollution crisis in the region.

The Delhi government is expected to announce additional emergency measures following the high-level meeting.

These measures may include stricter enforcement of pollution control norms, restrictions on vehicle movement, and measures to reduce dust emissions from construction sites.