NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) on November 02.

This was claimed by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi cabinet minister Atishi Marlena on Tuesday (October 31).

“There are reports that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested by ED on November 02,” said Atishi Marlena.

It may be mentioned here that the ED has summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on November 02 for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

“If he (Arvind Kejriwal) is arrested, it won’t be because of corruption, but because he has spoken against the BJP,” the AAP leader said.

She said: “The AAP defeated the BJP in Delhi Assembly polls twice and also in MCD polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP knows they cannot defeat the AAP in elections.”

Notably, senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain wre also arrested in the same case earlier.

Atishi claimed that the BJP has got rattled by the rise of the INDIA bloc – the opposition alliance.

“After and if Kejriwal gets arrested, the BJP will go after other leaders of the INDIA bloc and also the chief ministers, where the opposition alliance is in power, with the help of CBI and ED,” she said.