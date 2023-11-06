Guwahati: At least three suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained at Katigorah in Cachar, Assam on Sunday night.

As per sources, the three suspects were reportedly picked up by a team of village defence party from the Kinnakhal market near the Indo-Bangla border.

The three were nabbed as the locals reported a suspicious movement on Sunday night.

On further investigating the suspects, the VDP found out that they were Bangladeshi nationals and had entered Indian territory without valid documentation.

The three were further accused of entering Assam with the intention of cattle smuggling.

The accused were later handed over to the police for further investigation.

The VDP further stated that they also found some weapons from the accused.

It is being investigated as to how the three entered India and if anyone from Assam had helped them sneak in.