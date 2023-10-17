Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has decided to enhance the limit of the authorised share capital of Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) from the existing Rs 150 cr to Rs 1000 cr to accommodate the proposed investment of the state government in two paper mills in Nagaon and Cachar.

“To effectively utilise HPCL’s resources, investment of Rs 758.75 crore made by the Assam government under grants-in-aid towards the acquisition of assets and payment of relief package to be converted as an equity investment by Assam government in AIDC”, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

He added that the limit of the authorised share capital of AIDC will be enhanced from the existing Rs 150 cr to Rs 1000 cr to accommodate the proposed investment of the Assam government.

“This will strengthen and empower AIDC as a premier industrial development corporation,” he said.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of a new cadre of Prosecution service to be created by framing an Assam State Prosecution Service Rules, 2023 to streamline the system of prosecution and increase conviction rates in the State

A regular cadre of Public Prosecutors, Additional Public Prosecutors, Special Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors with competitive pay scales will be created by framing the Assam State Prosecution Service Rules.

Those appointed will be regular government servants and subject to all extant leave, conduct, travelling, discipline & appeal and fiscal rules

The creation of the Prosecution cadre will increase the synergy between prosecution and investigation teams, ensuring the success of the criminal justice system.