Shillong: A team of the East Jaintia Hills Police arrest one person with a consignment of crystal meth worth Rs 1.5 crore near Nongsning in EJH, Meghalaya on Tuesday.

As per police, the consignment of the meth was over a kilogram in weight.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma following the seizure said that the state government has an “unrelenting stance against drug mafias underscores our determination to deny them a foothold” in Meghalaya.

He further stated that the operation was carried out in the wee hours of Tuesday by the East Jaintia Hills Police along with its Anti-Narcotics Task Force at Nongsning village.

The arrested person is suspected to be linked to an interstate drug smuggling racket and is being investigated.

The police are now investigating the origin of the crystal meth and all the people who may have been involved with the accused.

Crystal meth, also known as methamphetamine, is highly addictive.

It affects the central nervous system and is made from a variety of ingredients.

People addicted to crystal meth take it through various means.

Crystal meth causes a rush of dopamine to be released in the brain.