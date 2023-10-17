Dimapur: With the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) issuing ticket Wangpang Konyak on Tuesday and the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) declaring Wanglem Konyak as its official candidate, the byelection to Tapi assembly constituency in Mon district of Nagaland is likely to witness a two-cornered contest.

The byelection to the constituency is scheduled for November 7. The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao, who represented it for nine terms, on August 28.

NDPP president Chingwang Konyak handed over the party ticket to Wangpang at the NDPP headquarters at Chumoukedima in the presence of forest minister CL John, senior party functionaries and workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the NDPP chief urged the party workers, especially from the Tapi constituency, to lend wholehearted support and work hard to make Wangpang the winner. He said an election is an election and that it cannot be taken lightly.

Though he exuded confidence in his party candidate’s victory with the party in power in the state, Chingwang issued a note of caution to the party members to not be overconfident. “If we are overconfident, we will lose,” he said.

In his address, Wangpang (39), who was the personal secretary of Wangnao, said though he was not actively associated with the NDPP but was attracted to the party because of inclusiveness and meritocracy. He said 15 village units of the NDPP have affirmed their support for his candidature.

A master’s degree holder in political science from North East Hills University Shillong, Wangpang, if elected, promised to work for progress and excellence not only of his constituency but the entire state.

Notably, two former candidates from JD-U and the National People’s Party who contested the February assembly election in the state this year from the Tapi constituency unsuccessfully decided not to contest the by-poll in support of the NDPP candidate.

Congress’s official candidate Wanglem contested the last assembly election on the Naga People’s Front (NPF) ticket and lost to NDPP candidate Wangnao by 82 votes.

Wanglem recently joined the Congress and he was welcomed to the party fold by NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir at a function held at Congress Bhavan in Kohima on Monday.