DIMAPUR: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has convened a meeting with all line departments/sectoral departments in the secretariat conference hall in Kohima on October 18 to discuss the status of preparation and road map for the celebration of the 24th edition of famed the Hornbill Festival 2023.

Various Naga tribes converge at the much-celebrated festival of festivals of Nagaland held every year at the Naga Heritage village in Kisama, 12 km from Kohima, from December 1 to December 10 to showcase their diverse and beautiful traditions and cultures.

The Hornbill Festival is being organised every year by the state government since 2000 to showcase the unique culture and traditions of the Nagas at a common platform where all the Naga tribes partake in the festival with their vibrant culture and traditions.

The guests and visitors are enthralled with daring and dashing performances by different ethnic tribes with their cultural songs and dances during the festival.

CM Rio, earlier, directed that the chopper services should be available during the Hornbill Festival so that tourists get the opportunity to be part of the vibrant festival.

In 2022, a total of 1,17,753 tourists and visitors, both domestic and international, thronged the 10-day festival.

Besides the cultural performances by various cultural troupes, events such as Hornbill Music Festival Naga Chef, HIPFEST, chicken coop making competition, Naga thali eating competition, catapult target competition, flower, fruits, vegetable and spices competition, art gallery, live demonstrations of traditional Naga bamboo sliver and mat making, traditional wood carving, etc. are held for the audience to experience the Naga way of life in person.

Toyota India will be presenting the 24th edition of the Hornbill Music Festival this year.