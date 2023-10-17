Guwahati: Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Tuesday said that Assam Congress Committee president, Bhupen Borah was a jinx and accused him of bringing bad luck to the Congress.

Speaking to the media, Rupjyoti Kurmi who was once an influential leader of the Congress said that he sometimes forgets who Bhupen Borah is.

He claimed that Bhupen Borah only brought bad luck to the Congress after taking charge as state president.

He further claimed that before Bhupen Borah, the Congress was at least winning some seats.

He terming Bhupen Borah as a jinx said that even since Borah took charge, the Congress in Assam failed to even win college elections.

“The person even failed to win at least two elections himself being the candidate”, Kurmi said.

The BJP MLA said that the Congress should fall asleep for almost 25 years claiming that Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the Chief Minister of Assam for that long.

He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi taking the lead of the Congress is a good thing for the BJP because he is not taking the INC anywhere and will not in the future.

Kurmi was a top leader of the Congress but he shifted to the BJP in 2021.

It was speculated that he would be given a ministry in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet but after almost two and a half year, there has been no discussion on that.