Guwahati: The proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has warned the Bengali-speaking people living in Assam to stop the demand for the formation of a separate Barak Valley state within 60 days.

The ULFA-I threatened that if the Bengalis failed to do so, the entire Bengali-speaking population in the state would be responsible for any “untoward incident” in the future.

The warning by the ULFA-I came as some groups raised their voices demanding a separate Barak Valley state carved out of Assam.

It may be mentioned that Barak Valley is dominated by Bengali-speaking Hindus as well as Muslims.

The Barak Valley region also has 16 legislative assembly constituencies out of the total of 126 in Assam.

The demand for a separate state grew over allegations that the region is being neglected by the leaders who are often elected from the Brahmaputra Valley.

ULFA-I also slammed Pradip Dutta Roy, the Chief Convenor of Barak Democratic Front (BDF) for raising the demand.\

The BDF is a Barak Valley-based organisation that was created to support the demand of a separate Barak Valley.

In a statement, the ULFA-I said that various communities have been living in harmony and unity in Assam but Roy’s demand has created a division among the people.

The organisation claimed that he had no right to demand so.

They also claimed that Roy or his forefathers had no contribution to the protection of the Barak Valley from partition.

“We will, in no circumstances, allow division of Assam,” the ULFA-I said.