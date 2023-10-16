Guwahati: A man has been arrested in Bokakhat of Golaghat, Assam for allegedly raping and then murdering a minor girl.

The girl was reported to have been missing for the past week.

The police moving with their investigation found the person’s involvement in the crime.

After questioning and arresting the accused, he confessed to the crime.

The 50-year-old was arrested based on a missing person complaint filed by the victim’s family.

The minor had been missing since October 11.

The police investigating the case found the accused, Khagen Munda alias Pritam to be involved.

The accused told the police that he raped and then killed her fearing that she would tell her parents about the crime.

The victim’s body was found in the Kuruwabahi area as confessed by the accused.

The police have begun all legal proceedings related to the case and the accused has been taken into custody.