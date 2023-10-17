Guwahati: A fox was killed by locals of the Milanpur area in Kamrup, Assam around 16 kilometres from Guwahati after it attacked at least 10 people recently.

As per reports, the fox was killed on Tuesday by angry locals following the attack on 10 people in the Milanpur area of Kamrup in Assam.

The fox had earlier attacked several livestock in the area.

However, since Monday, it reportedly attacked some humans as well.

Of the total number of people attacked by the fox, one woman was reported to be severely injured.

It was not known what provoked the fox to attack but some suspected the fox might have been rabbied.

However, on Tuesday morning as the fox attacked another woman, the locals came out and killed the canine.

It was buried before the forest department reached the spot.

The woman who was injured in the attack was shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for medical attention.