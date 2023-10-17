Imphal: In an effort to ensure the safety of oil tanker and goods-laden truck drivers plying on National Highway 37 connecting Imphal to Silchar (Assam) via Jiribam district, the Manipur Police have sought the cooperation of the CRPF.

According to an official source, IK Muivah, the IGP (Operations) of the Manipur Police, has requested the IG (Manipur & Nagaland Sector) of CRPF Imphal to provide security escorts for the movement of loaded and empty tankers and trucks carrying essential commodities from Imphal to Jiribam and vice versa.

This development comes after the Manipur government and representatives of the oil tankers’ driver’s associations reached an agreement, leading to the drivers calling off their six-day strike and resuming their duties from Tuesday.

The State government assured that additional Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel would be deployed at vulnerable areas on NH-37 to prevent illegal activities by anti-social elements targeting drivers and vehicles of the IOCL/LPG TTs.

It was also agreed that the Police Department would assign a senior officer in the Nungba area to conduct operations and coordinate the movement of convoys along NH-37.

The Police further assured enhanced security in vulnerable areas by deploying additional Manipur Rifles/India Reserve Battalion personnel to prevent attacks on vehicles and drivers.

The Manipur government will also sensitize the CRPF and other security forces deployed along NH-37 to facilitate and provide maximum security during the halt and movement of the vehicles.

With the end of the driver’s strike, petrol pumps that remained closed for six days have started reopening on Tuesday.