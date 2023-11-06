Guwahati: On Sunday night at least 15 shops were reported to have burnt down to ashes in the Borbari area of Guwahati, Assam.

The fire was reported at the main market area located in Borbari Tiniali, a prime intersection.

The shops that were affected were reportedly fruit and vegetable shops.

Also Read: Assam: Man dies after being attacked by swarm of bees in Tamulpur

While the exact cause of the fire is not known, it has been alleged that it may have been a case of arson.

Some locals claimed that they suspected some miscreants to be behind the fire.

Also Read: Assam: BGP to field candidates in all 14 seats to ‘counter’ BJP

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

It took nearly two hours to bring the situation under control.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident.