Guwahati: A man in Assam’s Tamulpur district died after being attacked by a swarm of bees.

The deceased, Sobiram Boro (48), was an office assistant at the Nagrijuli High School.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Boro was on his routine walk towards the Bornadi River along with another person.

When the duo reached the banks of the river, a swarm of bees surrounded them.’

Boro’s companion managed to escape the attack by jumping into the river, but Boro was not so lucky.

He was stung by over 500 bees and fell unconscious, reports stated.

Boro was rushed to the Nagrijuli Hospital, but his condition deteriorated and he was referred to the Swasti Hospital in Rangia.

However, he died on the way to the hospital.