Imphal: The Inspector General of Assam Rifles (IGAR-South), Major General Rajan Sharawat, administered a soothing balm to the hurt feelings of the people belonging to the Kuki-Zo community in Moreh border town amid escalating tension arising from the large-scale combing operations at sensitive locations in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar to the south.

In a joint meeting with the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Tengnoupal district and leaders of the Kuki Women Union, Tengnoupal, and other Civil Social Organizations at the inspection bungalow of Assam Rifles on Saturday in Moreh, Major General Rajan Sharawat stated that there were no incidents of looting properties and harassing the public during the joint operations carried out by Central and state security forces in and around Moreh Border town.

Addressing the leaders of the Kuki Women’s Union (KWU), Tengnoupal, and Kuki CSO leaders of Moreh town, Major General Rajan Sharawat urged them to refrain from levelling unfounded accusations against security forces.

He announced that the Cordon and search operations (CASOs) would continue, conducted by the joint teams of central and state forces, to hunt down the militants mainly responsible for the gunning down of SDPO Moreh, Chingtham Anand Kumar, on October 31.

Denying the allegations of security forces looting jewellery and cash and harassing women during the operations at Moreh, the IG explained that the troopers are equipped with video cameras, which would have recorded any wrongful actions during the operations.

A few minutes after the meeting, the Kuki women who had gathered in front of the Assam Rifle camp gate in the past two days returned to their homes.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Assam Rifles reached Moreh by chopper on Saturday around 8 a.m. and assessed the security situation in the border town.