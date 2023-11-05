Guwahati: A man was killed after being run over by a “speeding” car in the Salsapara area in Silchar, Assam on Sunday.

As per reports, the man was on his way home after seeing his younger sibling who was admitted to the Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH).

The person killed in the accident was identified to be a retired school teacher named Maulana Noor Islam.

He had gone to visit his younger brother at the SMCH who too had been in an accident recently.

After visiting the brother he went back home on his motorcycle with his wife but they never reached.

On their way, the bike they were on was run over by a car that was allegedly overspeeding on the NH.

Islam died on the spot before any medical help could reach them.

His wife has been taken to the hospital and is in a severe condition.

The police have initiated an investigation in connection with the incident.