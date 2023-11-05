Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that he is hesitant to sack the entire batch of 2013-14 Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) officers, despite the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission recommending their dismissal in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

“The first report of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission had recommended the dismissal of the entire batch of 2013 and 2014. The report directly mentioned 34 people. Not only the jobs of 34 people but the entire batch has to be sacked,” Sarma said.

However, Sarma said that he is not inclined to implement this recommendation, as he believes that not all of the candidates in the batch are involved in the scam.

“Not all candidates are bad. Candidates of that batch have obtained degrees from various places and are currently working. Now suddenly they can’t be removed from their jobs. Court judges make decisions in matters of justice. If so, there is no problem in their case. But as chief minister, I have to look equally at justice and humanity,” he said.

Sarma added that he will wait for the Guwahati High Court’s decision on this matter before taking any action.

The Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission was tasked with probing the claims of irregularities and malpractices in the conduct of the competitive examinations in 2013 and 2014 by the APSC.

In April 2022, the commission submitted its report on the 2013 exam, in which it recommended that the selection of the entire 2013 batch be voided.

The commission also found that Rakesh Paul, the former APSC chairman, had been appointed improperly.

The state government has not yet implemented the commission’s recommendations for the 2013 exam.

Sarma has said that the government will not decide on the commission’s suggestion to revoke the selection of the entire 2013 batch until it receives its report on the 2014 exam.