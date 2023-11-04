GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday (November 03), held a crucial meeting with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Guwahati.

“I had the privilege to call upon His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, in Guwahati,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “We have benefited immensely from His Majesty’s vision. I conveyed the enthusiasm among our people to strengthen Hon’ble Prime Minister’s doctrine of Neighbourhood First.”

The Assam CM and the Bhutan King held discussions on infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare, shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties.

“Druk Gyalpo’s visit is a great honour for Assam. This visit is a testament to the ancient bonding between our nations, which is exemplified by academic linkages, infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare, shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived at Guwahati in Assam on Friday (November 03) forenoon on a three-day tour of the Northeast state.

After arriving in Guwahati, the Bhutan King visited the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in the city.

Wearing a yellow traditional Buddhist robe, the King did a ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) of the temple, lit earthen lamps, and prayed at the sanctum sanctorum, or “garbhagriha”.

The royal visitor was also given a replica of the Kamakhya Temple.