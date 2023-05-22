When we talk of biodiversity, we invariably refer to the variability of life forms on Earth. Each little life form has its own place, duty and specific utility that balance nature beautifully. Unfortunately, the imbalance has been created with humans consuming 40 per cent of the global food resources. Studies claim that this consumption of two-fifths of the planet’s annual net photosynthesis produces by a single species is incompatible with biological diversity and leads to the loss of natural habitats, overexploitation of plant and animal species and the impact of invasive alien species. Climate change added to the ever-increasing threats impacting natural ecosystems and biodiversity.

Whether it is the forest ecosystem or the wetland ecosystem, burgeoning human population have made all ecosystems more and more vulnerable. Considered the richest among all ecosystems, wetlands that provide water and habitat for a diverse range of plants and animals and livelihood support for communities, are disappearing at a tremendous rate from the face of the earth.

Trade in wildlife parts and trafficking of small animals or reptiles to be used as ingredients in traditional medicines, laboratories and in the fashion and cosmetic industry have decimated countless number of species. The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List records over 150,300 species of which more than 42,100 species are threatened with extinction.

Taking into consideration these estimates, it has become increasingly urgent to rally together to draw attention to the state of critically endangered species and to address ongoing major threats like habitat change, over-exploitation and wildlife trade.

From genes and species to ecosystems

India’s Northeast has been termed the “Hindustani Centre of Origin of cultivated plants” owing to the richness of genetic biodiversity of the region. The region houses a good number of endemic and rare plants of considerable botanical and economic value and is considered the richest gene pool of many groups of crop plants that include fruits, vegetables, millet, legumes, fibres, oil seeds, spices and rice varieties. The rice germplasm in the region is diverse and are the source of valuable genes.

Farmers carefully select the crops for different climates and many growing conditions and create a rich genetic plant heritage. However, over the last century, this agricultural biodiversity has undergone a significant decline due to rapid urbanization, modernization of agriculture and natural calamities; many heritage and native plant species are being replaced with commercial crop varieties.

Agricultural scientists have warned that resources are depleting and there is the danger of extinction of such valuable germplasm in the years to come. Hopefully, there are people at individual and institutional levels, tirelessly working to collect native specimens keeping with the practice of seed saving that is vital for the world’s collective food security. The Assam Rice Research Institute (ARRI), a premier organization in rice research, based at Titabar in the Jorhat district under the administrative control of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has been maintaining 2500 accessions of different categories of indigenous rice cultivars. Some of these cultivars have been utilized in breeding programs within and outside the state. ARRI has so far developed more than 40 rice varieties through its breeding program.

When it comes to the species diversity of our region– the jungles of Northeast host some of the most unique species in the world—from the Great One Horned Rhino to the radiant Hoolock Gibbon; from the shy Pigmy Hog to the elusive White-winged Wood Duck; the majestic Golden Langur to the playful River Dophins and Mahseers of the Himalayan waters. A distinctive part of the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot, the topography, geomorphology and climatic conditions favoured the growth of copious forests and varied life forms that comprise the biological diversity of the region.

However, India’s Northeast states have also remained a source for wildlife products like rhino horns, pangolin scales, tiger parts, ivory as well as organs of various cat and civet species. The illegal wildlife trade has expanded to include Pangolins and monitor lizards as well as all species of nocturnal Asian lizards. Despite a global ban on commercial trade, pangolins continue to be the world’s most trafficked animals. The trade is being driven principally by the demand for their scales, used in traditional Chinese medicine, which are made of keratin — the same material found in a rhino’s horn. While Red-crowned roofed turtles and Indian star tortoises have been worldwide victims of the expanding pet market the Tokay Gecko has fallen victim to ever-growing demand from laboratories.

Whether it is the giants of the jungle–the Asian elephants–or the humble bee, each species has been fighting for its mere existence. While pesticides are killing the beneficial pollinators as well as agricultural biodiversity, Asian elephant numbers decreased to half of what it was in the last century in some of their last bastions in northeastern India. Rapid deforestation and fragmentation have resulted in isolated elephant populations with very limited resources.

Native forests –crucial for conserving biodiversity– are pooled with commercial plantations which have very limited value for endangered biodiversity. Northeast India is also known for its tree diversity but many of the species are now facing threat. Shrinking forest cover, especially dense natural forests that account for the region’s famed wildlife and overall biodiversity, stands to raise pollution levels and seriously impact climatic conditions. More than anything else, a denuding forest cover has led to an alarming situation of conflict between humans and animals.

Loot of biological resources

In a country as diverse as India, community participation assumes critical significance when it comes to biodiversity conservation. Local communities being the custodians, naturally has a right and therefore needs to be considered equal shareholders when it comes to benefit sharing. To achieve this, India’s Biological Diversity Act, 2002 has a three-tier institutional structure—the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) in every state and Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) at local village/urban levels.

The three main objectives of this legislation has been the conservation of biodiversity, its sustainable use and ensuring equitable sharing of the benefits from the use of the country’s biological resources or related traditional knowledge. Of late there have been concerns that pharmaceutical companies in the country have been reaping more benefits rather than the communities as a result of the new amendment(s) to the existing laws. There have been serious allegations against some companies involved in indiscriminate use or simply looting biological resources like wild species of orchids, medicinal plants and herbs and indulging in the trafficking of the same.

The onus is on the governments

May 22 is International Day for Biological Diversity. Across the globe, the day is celebrated to create awareness on the state of key species of flora and fauna, and their role in ecosystems and to encourage urgent action in reversing their fate. This year’s theme—“From Agreement to Action: Build back Biodiversity” puts the onus on governments to walk the talk. Delegates at the 2022 COP15 UN Biodiversity Conference have approved a deal –the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework— with 23 environmental targets to be delivered by 2030 including 30% of land and ocean to be protected hoping to put nature on a path to recovery. The COP 15 Biodiversity Conference sought to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, work on restoration and reduce the use of pesticides.

Although the new agreement is not legally binding, governments will have to show progress towards meeting the targets via national biodiversity plans. In other words, the governments must show the willingness for ‘action from agreement’ to build back biodiversity.