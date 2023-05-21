GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to extend the service of weekly Agartala-Secunderabad-Agartala special train from June 5 to August 4 to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The train will run with the existing stoppages, timings and revised composition.

Services of the Secunderabad-Agartala special have been extended to run from June 5 to July 31, 2023.

The train departs from Secunderabad at 4:35 pm on every Monday to reach Agartala at 3 am on Thursday.

In its return journey, the Agartala-Secunderabad special has been extended to run from June 9 to August 4, 2023.

The train departs from Agartala at 6:10 am on every Friday to reach Secunderabad at 4:15 pm on Sunday.

Further, it has been decided to provide stoppages of the Agartala-Silchar-Agartala Express at Jogendranagar, Jirania and Manu stations on an experimental basis with effect from May 20, 2023, to fulfil the demand of the local people.

The first service with new stoppages was flagged off on Saturday from Jirania station by Tripura Minister of Transport and Tourism Sushanta Chowdhury, in presence of the local passengers and railway officials.

Accordingly, the Agartala-Silchar Express will arrive at Jogendranagar at 11:10 am, Jirania station at 11:26 am and Manu at 12:59 pm.

On its return journey, the Silchar-Agartala Express will arrive at Manu at 1:59 pm, Jirania at 3:30 pm and Jogendranagar at 3:47 pm. Stoppage timing will be for one minute at each station.