Agartala: Following allegations of sexual harassment against Assistant Professor Bhupesh Debbarma from the Department of Philosophy at Tripura Central University, the university authorities have placed him on leave until further notice.

A case has been registered against him for allegedly sexually harassing and making inappropriate comments towards a student during viva exams.

In a memorandum issued by Tripura Central University, it was stated that a complaint of sexual harassment was received against Assistant Professor Bhupesh Debbarma from a student in the Department of Sociology.

The University authorities promptly referred the complaint to the Internal Complaints Committee for further investigation.

In accordance with section 9 (e), (d) of the UGC (Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015, the Committee initiated its proceedings and recommended that Bhupesh Debbarma be placed on leave with immediate effect until further notice.

The University authority has directed him not to leave the station and to make himself available for the inquiry when called.

During the leave period, Bhupesh Debbarma, Assistant Professor, is barred from entering the University premises, except when summoned to appear before relevant Committees. This order has been issued with the approval of the authority of Tripura University.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.