Agartala: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday held a protest at Tripura Central University demanding strict action against one Assistant Professor of the varsity who was booked for allegedly molesting a student during her viva examination on Monday.

ABVP activists said, “The incident allegedly took place during a viva examination on Philosophy which was an elected subject of the victim girl that was conducted on Monday at Tripura University.”

“Disturbed by the traumatic experience, the student has fallen ill and required hospitalization. The Assistant Professor of the Philosophy department Bhupesh Debbarma did this. We want the Vice Chancellor to take immediate strict action by suspending him from the varsity”, said an ABVP leader.

Also Read: Assam: Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha released from jail

The family of the victim girl has also filed an FIR with the Amtali Police Station alleging that the Assistant Professor asked sexual questions to the victim girl during viva exams.

The girl’s family also claimed that he threatened her not to tell anything to anyone regarding the matter.

Also Read: Assam: 53-year-old woman jumps to death from 5th floor of apartment in Guwahati

On the issue, an official of Tripura University said, “Yesterday evening the girl along with her friends came to meet me and she was tensed and informed that one teacher has reportedly misbehaved with her.”

The official added, “We immediately informed the concerned teacher and tried to find out the fact. By the time the professor reach, the girl fell ill and was rushed to the hospital. VC has assured that as per rule strict action would be taken”.