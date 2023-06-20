Guwahati: A 53-year-old woman from upper Assam’s Tinsukia district fell to death from the fifth floor of an apartment building in Guwahati, police said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident that took place at Shakti Enclave in Guwahati’s Manik Nagar on Monday evening.

The woman, identified as Krishna Saikia jumped off the balcony and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

“The woman was unconscious after falling from the fifth floor and died on Tuesday morning,” a police official said.

The exact reason behind her extreme step of the woman is yet to be ascertained, a preliminary probe revealed that the woman had been suffering from depression for the last few months, said the police official.

However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. A case of unnatural death has been registered, said the official.