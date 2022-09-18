AGARTALA: A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Ramgati area in West Tripura district.

The Ramgati area falls under the jurisdiction of Srinagar police station in West Tripura district.

The locals in the spotted the dead body floating in a marshy area adjacent to a rubber plantation.

The deceased TSR soldier has been identified as 58-year-old Paresh Malakar.

As the news spread, family members of the deceased TSR soldier rushed to the spot and subsequently identified the body.

The TSR soldier’s, backpack was also recovered from the spot.

Locals said, there were scars on the body and blood marks below the nostrils.

Meanwhile, the Tripura police have initiated an inquiry in connection with the incident.