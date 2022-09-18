Agartala: The Tripura government has decided to set up five new degree colleges in the state to ease the burden on the existing colleges, minister Ratan Lal Nath has said.

Nath said on Friday that five new degree colleges including one English medium would be opened in Tripura during the upcoming academic session.

He said out of five colleges, three will be government-run while two including a Law college will be opened by private initiative.

Currently, there are a total of 22 general degree colleges in Tripura.

Education minister Nath said three new degree colleges will be opened at Old Agartala and Old DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) (English medium) in West Tripura district and Panisagar in Unakto district.

He said a West Bengal-based society will set up a Law College at Jirania in West Tripura district and a Degree College in Gomati district’s Kakraban area.

The minister said Tripura University has already granted affiliation to all the five-degree colleges including the two private colleges, he said.

The authority is waiting for approval from the Bar Council of Tripura for opening the Law College, he said.

Asserting that the government doesn’t want XII-passed students to be left in the lurch for want of sufficient colleges, Nath said steps have been taken to address the shortage of teaching staff in the proposed three government-run colleges.

A total of 38 Assistant Professors have already been appointed, while 40 more will be recruited shortly.

Besides, the government plans to hire around 300 guest lecturers to run the colleges in an effective way, he said.

The minister said the government plans to regularise the services of ‘college teachers’ who are engaged in degree colleges for long years and have required qualifications.